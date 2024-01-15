South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet also recently celebrated their anniversary.
The couple posted precious moments they have shared over the years.
“We have been together for 14 years, married for seven years. This is the kind of person you've been. Stubborn, strict, crazy, a lovely partner, a caring heart, a cheerful friend and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart. Happy seventh anniversary to us,” Violet wrote.
Caster also took to her timeline to pen a heartfelt note to her partner.
“As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey. May we continue to love, care, support and respect each other. Salute,” she wrote.
Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband celebrate their anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Kgomotso Ndungane
Kgomotso Ndungane and her husband, former rugby player Odwa, marked a milestone in their marriage.
The reality TV star took to her timeline to celebrate their anniversary.
“Met January 2004. Together 20 years today. Tied the knot November 2011. Married 13 years. My n*gga, icon to you Odwa,” she wrote.
