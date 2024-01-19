As the new academic year kicked off on Wednesday, Lynn Forbes reflected on the bittersweet experience of dropping her granddaughter Kairo off at school without her father AKA.
Kairo is the child of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead on February 10 2023, and DJ Zinhle.
Lynn took to her social media timeline sharing a picture of Kairo's first day at school as a grade 3 pupil, speaking of how AKA had anticipated seeing her at this stage of her schooling.
“I know you were there with me when I took her to school for her first day of grade 3. You stayed with her all day until I picked her up. You were there with me doing the same on day two and you sat with me through the parent information session last night. It broke my heart when they spoke about the dad and daughter robotics days coming up this year,” she wrote.
“I remember you being very excited about her getting to grade 3 so you can do this with her. You will be with her again today and every day going forward and even if we can’t see you, we feel your presence all the time. She notices you in the butterflies and in the clouds when they open up and she knows you’re with her. Yesterday, she talked about your upcoming birthday and we reminisced about the cake she baked for you last year and how you almost started a fire lighting those 35 candles. You are always with us and we love you so much.”
'It broke my heart' — Lynn Forbes reflects on Kairo's first day of school without AKA
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Lynn Forbes via Kist Photography
