'Congratulations to those who passed and failed matric' — Nandi Madida offers words of encouragement

“Congratulations to the matriculants of 2023. Congratulating those who have passed and failed matric. For those who failed, use this as an opportunity to pick yourself up and try again. Yes, you have learnt one of the most important skills to have in life and that is never give up.
“I have a dear friend who didn't do as well as she would have liked in matric and repeated her matric year. Now she is one of the top markers in the country. So do not let that failure define you. For those who have passed, congratulations. If anything, let this be an inspiration to continue to excel in all you do. Yes, we will all fail in life; life is about ebbs and flows. Do not give up.”
After the announcement of the 2023 matric results, Nandi Madida sent a congratulatory message to all pupils.
The matric class of 2023 achieved a 82.9% pass rate, up 2.8% from 80.1% the year before. A total of 715,719 full-time candidates enrolled to write the National Senior Certificate exams and 572,983 passed.
