'The next 10 years will be more meaningful- Cassper Nyovest reflects on a decade since his debut single

Over the years, Cassper has hosted many Fill Up concerts.

He sold out his first Fill Up The Dome concert, which took place at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg in 2015.

He also hosted Fill Up concerts at Orlando Stadium in 2016, the FNB Stadium in 2017, the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019 and Mahikeng on December 3, 2022. He then later hosted Fill Up Mmabatho concert in Mahikeng on December 3, 2022.

Beyond the his success, Cassper has expressed he is on a spiritual journey after recently being baptised.

The rapper. who started sharing his journey as a Christian in December 2023, said he will be sharing more testimony about his encounter with God.