Jason Goliath and his wife Sian marked a milestone in their marriage.
On Monday, the couple took to their timeline to share a joint post in celebration of five years of their marriage.
“Thank you for the most unbelievable five years Jason Goliath. We have been on so many adventures in the world and of the heart. Thank you for believing in our perfect, but most of all, thank for being you, and for being my perfect. I love you. May God bless us with many more.”
5 years down and a lifetime to go — Jason Goliath and his wife celebrate their anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Sian
Jason Goliath and his wife Sian marked a milestone in their marriage.
On Monday, the couple took to their timeline to share a joint post in celebration of five years of their marriage.
“Thank you for the most unbelievable five years Jason Goliath. We have been on so many adventures in the world and of the heart. Thank you for believing in our perfect, but most of all, thank for being you, and for being my perfect. I love you. May God bless us with many more.”
In 2019 the couple were married in front of close friends and family while wearing T-shirts which read “Bride” and “Groom”.
They headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos