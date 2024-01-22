The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and it did not take long for Eben to ask for Anlia's hand in marriage.
#BabyOnBoard | Eben and Anlia Etzebeth welcome their bundle of joy
Congratulations are in order for Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, after the birth of their first child.
The couple, who announced the pregnancy after the Rugby World Cup victory last year, took to their timelines on Sunday to reveal their newborn baby arrived on January 16.
“Geen woorde sal ooit die gevoel kan beskryf nie. Dankie Here (No words could ever describe the feeling. Thank you Lord.)”
The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and it did not take long for Eben to ask for Anlia's hand in marriage.
In March 2022 Eben announced their engagement, showcasing Anlia's diamond ring with the caption; “Die begin van die res van ons lewe. Ek wou nog nooit so graag die ja woord gehoor het nie. Jyt my die gelukkigste mens op die planeet gemaak. (The beginning of the rest of our life. I've never wanted to hear the 'yes' word so badly. You've made me the happiest person on the planet).”
The two stars said “I do” at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape, where Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel were among the guests who attended their ceremony.
The two stars have not shied away from openly expressing their love.
Anlia, who has been among the WAGS who have attended their partners' rugby matches, sang the national anthem ahead of the third Test again Wales in July 2022.
She wrote a song titled Saam Suid Afrika in support of her hubby before the Rugby World Cup.
