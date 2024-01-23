While Nadia has been candid about mourning her boyfriend, she has also been spending a lot of time in the studio.
On X, Nadia said she was itching to release the music she recorded, reflecting on the journey.
“Working on the album is healing. Been recording all year, but something unlocked the past two weeks. I can’t explain, something happened,” she wrote.
Nadia said her fans would be surprised with the work she created with other artists who contributed to the project.
“My tribute EP has become my tribute album and it’s beautiful. I wish I could drop it today. I really can’t wait, I didn’t think I could do this, but I did that, some of the songs came to me in a dream. Spiritual, I swear.
“Listening to the album on the way home, it’s amazing. Nothing you’ve heard from me before. This is spiritual. It really is. The people that have come to work on this project are out of this world.”
LISTEN | Nadia Nakai previews her tribute single to AKA 'Never Leave'
Journalist
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
As Nadia Nakai gears up to launch a tribute album in honour of her late boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead on February 10, 2023, she's shared a preview with her fans.
The rapper took to her timeline on Monday to share a snippet of the first single Never Leave, which is set to be released on January 26.
“I Miss You. Happy Heavenly Birthday (28 January 2024)” she captioned the post.
While Nadia has been candid about mourning her boyfriend, she has also been spending a lot of time in the studio.
On X, Nadia said she was itching to release the music she recorded, reflecting on the journey.
“Working on the album is healing. Been recording all year, but something unlocked the past two weeks. I can’t explain, something happened,” she wrote.
Nadia said her fans would be surprised with the work she created with other artists who contributed to the project.
“My tribute EP has become my tribute album and it’s beautiful. I wish I could drop it today. I really can’t wait, I didn’t think I could do this, but I did that, some of the songs came to me in a dream. Spiritual, I swear.
“Listening to the album on the way home, it’s amazing. Nothing you’ve heard from me before. This is spiritual. It really is. The people that have come to work on this project are out of this world.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos