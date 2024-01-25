Kgomotso Christopher joins 'Generations: The Legacy'

Kgomotso Christopher has joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy.
The award-winning actress is set to portray the role of Keabetswe Moloi, the twin sister of the scheming Khumo Moroka (played by Aubrey Poo). Keabetswe is described as a character who is open, honest and passionate about using her position to help people and do good in the world.
“I’m looking forward to getting to discover and step into the shoes of Keabetswe 'Kea' Moloi. To the viewers who have always supported my work ... this is for them,” Kgomotso said.
Casting director Russel Savadier said he was excited about having the actress on the show.
“Kgomotso is one of the genuine leading ladies on television today. She’s always luminous and totally compelling to watch. We’ve wanted her to join the show for quite some time. I’m delighted that she’s agreed to join the Generations family,” he said.
Image: Instagram/ Kgomotso Christopher
Image: Supplied
