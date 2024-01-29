WATCH | A glimpse into AKA's art and merchandise exhibition

AKA’s parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, who have been sharing his journey of grief with The Megacy on social media, said continuing his legacy contributed to their healing process as well.

"It’s very emotional obviously for us. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s no secret that last year we all struggled and we continue to struggle. I found the things that I have been passionate about didn’t have the same meaning and found myself at times very low on energy and all, so I made a conscious decision that I’ve got to change that to move forward. The challenge for myself was to get mentally stronger," father Tony told TshisaLIVE.

"I’ve also found is how what I’m sharing is inspiring others. This exhibition also helps the foundation as well. The sadness is still there, but more and more it’s about doing good and living his legacy, which is giving me energy."

Lynn added: "I think it’s a calling of mine just as Kiernan was able to touch lives. I think there are so many people that have gone through the same thing that I’ve gone. Losing Kiernan right from the start I understood that yeah, he was my child, but he didn’t only belong to me, and as a mom I feel my journey can help others as well."

The mother of AKA child’s Kairo, DJ Zinhle, who was also present with her husband, DJ and producer Mörda, said preserving the legacy of AKA is something she wanted for Kairo.

“I think it’s great to preserve AKA’s legacy, especially for Kairo, and I’m here as Kairo’s mom. It’s very hard us to come out and to see Kiernan in this way. Obviously we would have loved to interact with him in human form, we wish this didn’t happen, but it did.

"So we are just trying to make a way and trying to cope. It’s so nice to have support from everyone who is also affected by Kiernan’s death as we get to celebrate his work and his legacy as he inspires others to create."