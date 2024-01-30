Shebeshxt had fans concerned for his life in early January after he took to his Instagram claiming that hitmen were hired to assassinate him.
‘I’m blessed by G.O.D!’ says Shebeshxt after near-fatal accident
Journalist
Image: Via X (Twitter)
Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, is grateful for a second chance at life after he was involved in a near-fatal accident.
The controversial Limpopo-born sensation took to his social media timeline on Tuesday to share pictures of his wrecked car in Limpopo with the caption; “Otherwise, ‘ke rata kereke I’m blessed by G.O.D!’ Thank you Lordddsxhta!”
Fans who were at the scene took to their socials, sending well wishes and prayers.
Shebeshxt had fans concerned for his life in early January after he took to his Instagram claiming that hitmen were hired to assassinate him.
“They hired people to kill me. Pray for me,” he wrote.
This amid videos of “prophets” and sangomas warning him about people plotting to take his life. A sangoma identified as Mkhulu Qheba warned the rapper to be careful, claiming he saw a vision of a woman putting muti in his food while he was at a gig in Vaal.
Another “prophet” urged his followers to pray for Shebeshxt, claiming “there are people who are after his life” because of a deal he would sign.
Shebeshxt shot to stardom in early 2022, when he released his song, Kedi Hit Malume, and has since been booked and busy, collaborating with renowned stars including DJ Maphorisa and Dr Malinga.
Before fame, Shebeshxt was involved in crime and has been candid about his past, but he has since left his old ways to pursue music.
“I stopped doing crime. I used to do it to feed my child. I didn’t steal cars. I used to go where others couldn’t. I wanted money. I could enter a store and shoplift. With a gun, knife. I would carry big knives. It wasn’t only shoplifting. I stole things. I mugged people, I had a lot of phones,” he said during an interview on Podcast and Chill.
