Moshe announced he was going to be a father last April when he shared a video of his surrogate's baby bump on his Instagram timeline.
“Sometimes I cry just speaking to my babies, I promise them the whole world, I don’t know where y’all are gonna stay. This love is the most pure. I’m in constant conversation with God to watch over them. My veins, my hearts, my loves. I adore you.
“I’ve prayed for this miracle of just being a dad, and also this gift to myself on my 31st birthday. I have no words for God's mercy and love for me.
“The past two years I’ve tried to live and build a life where me and my child could be good, comfortable, safe, loved, and God said, 'Because uphapha (you are forward), bamba (take) twins'.”
Moshe said he was grateful to his surrogate and egg donor for allowing his fatherhood dream to come to pass.
“It’s a funny story how that happened, but I thank God [for] my surrogate, my surrogate's husband and family. My egg donor, thank you. This journey is not for the faint-hearted and it’s been documented well. For those waiting, for those trying, for those interested.
“Me and my surrogate have been calling each other 'mzali we (parents of) twins'. It’s always surreal, but we prayed over that term because pregnancy is tricky, it’s sensitive and scary. She’s my real-life hero.”
IN PICS | ‘Born healthy’ — Moshe Ndiki announces the arrival of his twins
Image: Supplied
Congratulations are in order for Moshe Ndiki after he welcomed his twin boys into the world.
The media personality took to his timeline on Sunday to reveal the news.
In the post Moshe shared a picture of his newborn babies, and shared their names with the world.
“Thank you Bawo (God). Born healthy and living, two boys. Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki. This is my world,” he captioned the post.
