Lady Zamar on making of her album ‘Rainbow’ and taking back her identity

After giving her fans a taste of her new sound with her EP Royal Flush, Lady Zamar has kicked off the new year by launching a new era with the release of her latest album Rainbow.

It’s been an unreal experience getting to where she is today as an artist, the singer said.

“Most of the time I have to remind myself that this really is my life and I get to live it. It is challenging, extremely challenging. For the most part, though, it’s really a career that I get to have, and it allows me to be as open and free as I can be,” she said.

“I got back to the drawing board, and I started with a lot of tracking. I wanted to figure out what I wanted to sound like, how I wanted to reinvent myself, trying to deal with drama on social media simultaneously, I needed to do this to be able to tune in my self-awareness. So that was the start.”

She first started on the album in 2020. That was in the midst of a social media storm around her, after her accusations of abuse against her ex and fellow musician Sjava. The backlash on social media often saw her alluding to having a mental breakdown.

Perhaps the Rainbow speaks to the usual rainbow that comes out after the storm, in this case the storm that her life was during this period.

During the making of the album, Lady Zamar had to do vocal training and underwent several voice operations, which she said challenged her in the making of the album. But her listeners will be able to hear her versatility in the music.

“I did a lot of vocal training around this time, looking to find the strengths and weaknesses in my voice.”

Preparing the album was a purification process for Lady Zamar, who said she felt a rebirth after making an album.

“As a singer-songwriter, you write based on how you feel. So if the environment and people around you are toxic, the music will come out toxic. So I underwent a cleansing, I made sure there was the right energy around me so I could truly channel what I wanted to say on Rainbow. It’s been so empowering because I feel like I’ve taken back my identity.

“As for the title, It wasn’t always called Rainbow actually! I knew I wanted a very personal album, but we tried a lot of titles that just weren’t fitting. I even thought about using my first name, but it wasn’t quite what I wanted. But when we landed on Rainbow, I knew it was the one,” she said.

