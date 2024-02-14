×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

From Gabrielle Union's appearance to Black Coffee's residency — Memorable moments at Konka before closure

Before Konka's impending closure, we go down memory lane reflecting on the times the establishment made headlines

15 February 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Konka announces the end of an era in Soweto.
Konka announces the end of an era in Soweto.
Image: Konka Soweto/ Facebook

Popular Soweto nightclub Konka on Tuesday announced its closure.

“With bittersweet sentiments we announce our farewell to Soweto. Join us for 'The Season Finale' at Konka Soweto from February 18 to May 2024. This isn't goodbye; rather it marks the beginning of something special. In the summer of 2024 Konka will open its new home. Until then we invite you to join us for a season of unforgettable experiences in Soweto,” read the statement

The establishment had been a celebrity hotspot on many people's bucket list for a night out of luxury and local music.

Here's a look at times the club made headlines:

Konka's expensive menu

It became known that a night out at Konka required a thick wallet, but those who didn't get the news quickly became social media memes and gifs when reacting to their bills. 

Celebrity birthday celebrations  

From women hosts serving expensive bottles of liquor to a customised birthday cake, Konka made for the best birthday party celebration.

Boity Thulo, Mihlali Ndamase and Moozlie are among the celebs who hosted their birthday bashes at the club.

Big names behind the decks

Konka has had many renowned DJs entertain patrons. One of the most memorable was in 2021 when EFF leader Julius Malema shot up trends lists for his surprise DJ performance.

The residency of Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee in December 2023 had fans raving.

Gabrielle Union parties at Konka

In November 2022, US actress Gabrielle Union was in South Africa and partied up a storm with Pearl Thusi at the club, doing the #Cuffitchallenge and indulging in hot wings.

Gabrielle raved about the hot wings, saying she had not enjoyed eating them in a club in a while.

Fake news 

In January 2022, the club had to refute reports of international superstar Drake making a special appearance.

This after a post shared through a fake Facebook account under the club's name got regulars excited by the announcement.

“It's official and confirmed Mzansi! Drake is coming to Konka. It's gonna be a lifetime experience,” read the poster.

Konka spoof video

The Konka lifestyle became so desirable that even children wanted a piece of it.

School pupils did a spoof video of a night out at the club, drawing VIP tags, expensive brands, bottles and even a young Black Coffee DJ on paper decks. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home