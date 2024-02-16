Proverb will be among the celebrities who have obtained their MBA's.
Proverb ‘excited for the next chapter’ as he works towards getting MBA
Entertainment
Image: INSTAGRAM
Proverb has embarked on another educational journey after he enrolled as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) candidate.
The media personality took to his Instagram timeline recently to announce the news to his followers.
"Thrilled to share a significant update on my MBA journey. Successfully completed the recognition of prior learning process at Regenesys Business School. Grateful for the support and encouragement from my network. Now awaiting the official commencement letter. Excited for the next chapter."
Proverb will be among the celebrities who have obtained their MBA's.
In April 2023, radio presenter Seipati "Twasa" Seoke bagged an MBA from Gibs Business School.
The Lesedi FM presenter dedicated her qualification to her late dad. In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, the former Jam Alley presenter said she was proud to have achieved the academic milestone because it was something her father wanted, but couldn't attain.
“My late parents are not here to see this, but I carried their blood and dreams as I walked across the stage. My father wanted an MBA. He dropped out of the programme the month I was involved in an almost-fatal car accident in 2002. If he was here, I would tell him, 'Papa, I made it. I got it done'," the broadcaster wrote.
