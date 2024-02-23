‘Music won’t part with us’ — Kwela Tebza gear toward a comeback

Kwela Tebza is gearing up to make a comeback on the music scene.
The musical trio comprised of brothers Mpho, Tshepo, and Tebogo Lerole, who have many accolades behind their names, had previously shifted the focus to fight gender-based violence in the country through "Act Now", but said they will in future wear the hats of activists and musicians.
"Many public figures in South Africa don't want to take the leap of faith in terms of standing against something. We took that stance of changing the narrative, working hand-in-hand with men and children of our country to create awareness and free spaces so women and children of our country are free," Tshepo told TshisaLIVE.
"We also know the legacy we have and the music won't part with us. We carry a legacy of kwela music from our father, so this has to continue because music is us. There is no way we can shy away from it," Mpho said.
Making their comeback, the flutists said they are aware of how the music industry has changed and they cannot take the same approach they did years back.
They've collaborated with singer Donald, and Cedric Tsongaboy among many other new artists yet to be unveiled.
"Music has been reshaped by the youth culture. So there has to be an element where we fuse in now times. We have to collaborate with new artists as much as we don't forget where we are coming from. We want to be a South African sound and won't do away with kwela music because that's who we are."
Kwela Tebza has been working on releasing a body of work since 2016 and almost released it in December 2023.
"Amapiano has taken the world. If you are not focused you won't see the vision. Let's embrace it and make sure we create the biggest culture. We love it so there are some elements of that piano rising which you will hear from the new Kwela Tebza 2024."
