'Our talented youth has given up and drugs are winning' — DJ Tira inspires the youth ahead of elections

As South Africa gears up for elections, DJ Tira prepared a special song called Inkululeko inspired by the events of June 16 1976 and touching on what freedom means today.
“The song is inspired by the situation and state of our country currently. The artwork is inspired by a famous picture captured during the Soweto uprising in South Africa,” Tira told TshisaLIVE.
“The build-up is very important. With elections coming the actual message is to encourage the youth to honestly vote for a better South Africa and freedom.”
This year saw 78.31% of eligible young voters registering to vote. Tira said as a public figure he wanted to contribute his voice to encourage young people to play their part.
“I took it upon myself to remind the youth of the price that was paid and the road that was paved for us to be here. I want to inspire a youth that doesn’t give up easily, that fights for their dreams. Our talented youth has given up and drugs are winning.
“By taking the step to vote it’s you contributing to the South Africa you would like to see.”
The record, which drops on March 1, features Heavy K, Makhadzi, Zee Nxumalo and Afro Brotherz. The cover art imitates the iconic photo of Hector Pieterson who was shot dead during the 1976 uprising.
“The message is too big to be carried by me alone. I connected artists who share the same passion and understand their power and influence.”
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
