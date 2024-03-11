Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi is the latest addition to SABC1's Skeem Saam.
The actor is set to make his debut on April 2 playing the role of Tobias (Toby) Maswahla, a university student with a mischievous streak who gets expelled and is forced to move to Turfloop after causing serious trouble in Johannesburg.
“Having joined the Skeem Saam family has been amazing. It’s a different environment but it feels like home. I’m enjoying it,” Sicelo said.
He has been on a mission to cement his name in the entertainment industry by dabbling in music, dance and acting.
Sicelo showed his versatility as a musical act when he released a single titled Harare last year, fusing Afrobeats and Chimurenga music.
“Chimurenga is a Zimbabwean music genre coined and popularised by Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi. This song will make your woman dance and fall in love, emphasising that music and love are universal languages,” he previously told TshisaLIVE.
'It still feels like home' — Sicelo Buthelezi joins #SkeemSaam
Entertainment
Image: Supplied
Sicelo “Seekay” Buthelezi is the latest addition to SABC1's Skeem Saam.
The actor is set to make his debut on April 2 playing the role of Tobias (Toby) Maswahla, a university student with a mischievous streak who gets expelled and is forced to move to Turfloop after causing serious trouble in Johannesburg.
“Having joined the Skeem Saam family has been amazing. It’s a different environment but it feels like home. I’m enjoying it,” Sicelo said.
He has been on a mission to cement his name in the entertainment industry by dabbling in music, dance and acting.
Sicelo showed his versatility as a musical act when he released a single titled Harare last year, fusing Afrobeats and Chimurenga music.
“Chimurenga is a Zimbabwean music genre coined and popularised by Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi. This song will make your woman dance and fall in love, emphasising that music and love are universal languages,” he previously told TshisaLIVE.
Tabase’s Athi Petela co-directs new star-studded TV series
Speaking of where his passion stems from, Sicelo said while attending Ingqayizivele High School in Thembisa joining local theatre made him realise his dream of becoming an entertainer.
Since shooting to stardom, he released his debut single Ben 10 in 2021 and featured on two songs on an amapiano mixtape Black is Brown Vol 1 and showed he could rap as well when featuring on a hip-hop song titled Asbonge with Major Steez.
Now Sicelo is working on his first body of work as a musician with music producer Tony Duardo.
“I want to do more, I want to make an impact and for people to remember me for the work I've done as an actor and musician or as a content creator.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos