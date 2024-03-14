Moshe Ndiki is set to bring humour, flair and fabulosity to S3's latest cooking show Ready Steady Cook South Africa, which is based on the long-running BBC show.
The media personality and actor will make his debut on the show from March 18.
Ready Steady Cook South Africa is a collaboration between Primedia Studios and production company Rose and Oaks Media — the collaboration which was also responsible for the huge S3 hit The Masked Singer South Africa.
“We’re thrilled to have Moshe as the on-screen co-ordinator of all the magic and madness cooked up by the two competing teams on Ready Steady Cook South Africa.”
“From his call centre days creating content that made the entire country laugh from their bellies to his food trucks that spoke directly to our bellies, Moshe is the perfect balance of sugar, salt, flavour and heat ... funny enough, everything you need to make a stellar dish.” co-owner of Rose and Oaks Media and media personality Anele Mdoda said.
Anele said the franchise was set to be another local version that would make for good television.
“While the dramatic battle between Team Red Tomato and Team Green Pepper is packed with suspense, it’s also sprinkled with star power and non-stop fun. Simultaneously, the show addresses a nagging question many viewers grapple with every day: ‘What’s for dinner tonight?'”
Moshe Ndiki bags a new gig on S3's latest cooking show
Entertainment
Image: Supplied
Moshe Ndiki is set to bring humour, flair and fabulosity to S3's latest cooking show Ready Steady Cook South Africa, which is based on the long-running BBC show.
The media personality and actor will make his debut on the show from March 18.
Ready Steady Cook South Africa is a collaboration between Primedia Studios and production company Rose and Oaks Media — the collaboration which was also responsible for the huge S3 hit The Masked Singer South Africa.
“We’re thrilled to have Moshe as the on-screen co-ordinator of all the magic and madness cooked up by the two competing teams on Ready Steady Cook South Africa.”
“From his call centre days creating content that made the entire country laugh from their bellies to his food trucks that spoke directly to our bellies, Moshe is the perfect balance of sugar, salt, flavour and heat ... funny enough, everything you need to make a stellar dish.” co-owner of Rose and Oaks Media and media personality Anele Mdoda said.
Anele said the franchise was set to be another local version that would make for good television.
“While the dramatic battle between Team Red Tomato and Team Green Pepper is packed with suspense, it’s also sprinkled with star power and non-stop fun. Simultaneously, the show addresses a nagging question many viewers grapple with every day: ‘What’s for dinner tonight?'”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos