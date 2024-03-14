WATCH | Lorna Maseko teaches American celebrity chef Bobby Flay how to make a 'kota'

Lorna has been giving Americans a taste of Africa through food.
Since relocating to New York City, Lorna Maseko has been finding ways to cook foods that remind her of home.
The media personality took to her timeline on Wednesday to share a video of her making a kota with American celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
“It was such a treat to cook with Bobby Flay in his home kitchen after judging a couple of episodes of #BeatBobbyFlay this season! Bobby is officially one of my favourite humans, so I had to bring him one of the best bites of South African street food: a kota!” she said.
“We took a quarter loaf of bread, hollowed it out and stuffed it with fries, cheese, atchar, sausage, lots of sauce, and an egg — this kota is a little bougie ... but we’re in Tribeca after all, so it fits, right? The South African flavour was definitely there! What would you add to yours, fam?”
Lorna has been giving Americans a taste of Africa through food.
In June 2023, she hosted a successful showcase in Los Angeles where she turned South African staple foods into fine dining cuisine, which saw A-list celebrities including Omarion and other Hollywood stars indulge in magwinya (fried doughnuts) and pickled fish broth.
“This week I hosted my first pop-up in Los Angeles, California, celebrating South African food and showcasing my beautiful country and heritage,” she said. “The event was attended by colleagues and friends, new and old. It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world.
“What an amazing evening and incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment. Here's a glimpse of what went down. More coming soon.”
She gave a shout-out to Omarion, speaking about how he might take his next trip to South Africa: “Omarion has an absolute love for South Africa. Thank you for pulling through.”
Talented baker’s hobby turns to sweet success
