Two years after Lira suffered a stroke while in Germany which affected her ability to communicate, she is gearing up to get back on stage.
Since then the Afro-pop singer has been sharing her recovery journey with her followers, revealing she also lost a sense of rhythm and some of her tone but has been practicing singing since February.
Lira, real name is Lerato Molapo, received cheers and applause recently when performing her hit songs Feel Good and Ixesha in the garden of her home for family, friends, and industry peers.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | ‘The return of Lira’ — singer performs her hits after stroke
This is Lira's first performance ahead of her returning to the big stage.
The singer is set to perform at The Baseline Fest at Constitution Hill on May 25.
"This is where we are now. It’s surreal. The return of Lira and The Baseline Fest and celebrating Africa Day. It will be my first performance with a live band after having a stroke in March 2022. This is milestone for me and I’m thrilled," she announced on her timeline.
'I don't take anything for granted': Lira gives first interview since suffering stroke
