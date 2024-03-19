Liema exits #BBMzansi competition with R250k

Two weeks ahead of the Big Brother Mzansi finale, the S'ya Mosha house has eight housemates remaining after Liyema “Liema” Pantsi was evicted from the competition on Monday evening.
The 22-year-old student and bartender from Qonce was given two options: take R250,000 and leave the game, or decline the offer and continue to compete for the R2m prize money.
Liema was instructed to leave the Big Brother house after she opted for the payout.
A statement shared on her social media timeline expressed sadness from her supporters who wanted to stay captivated by her on the show.
“We are truly saddened by the turnout of events. Right now our focus is on supporting Liema Pantsi outside the house as we navigate through this challenging time. We want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and the love you've shown towards Liema. Your encouragement means the world to us and we are grateful for every gesture of kindness,” read the statement.
