Kwesta and his wife Yolanda celebrate their wedding anniversary
Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have marked a milestone in their marriage.
Yolanda took to her Instagram timeline celebrating their union.
“Five years married. 14 years together. Still my person,” she wrote.
In the comments section of the post Kwesta wrote: “Far from perfect but CLOSER to each other. That’s that on that. Happy Anni who.”
Kwesta said though their relationship has been perceived as “couple goals” they were just an ordinary couple going through hardships and triumphs together and still able to maintain their love through it all.
The couple have been married for five years and have two daughters Khai and Kenya together.
“As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me and half of my love. We are so excited and thankful for this miracle,” Yolanda wrote when announcing they were expecting their second child.
