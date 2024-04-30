TikTok’s Mandisi Tshingana starts new hustle selling his signature pinafores

Tshingana’s TikTok stardom was born out of a simple desire to get his friend off his back.
Image: SUPPLIED
Mandisi Tshingana, a TikTok star known for his side-splitting videos, has embarked on a new business venture — selling pinafores, his “signature prop” in his skits.
With more than one-million followers, Tshingana has captured the hearts of fans across the globe, with many wanting to order the domestic worker’s uniforms he wears in his skits.
The award-winning artist works as a full-time engineer and in his free time creates his social media videos, portraying domestic workers.
After the success of his TikTok videos, Tshingana said he noticed a significant demand for his pinafores.
“I needed to satisfy that demand, so now I sell pinafores, my signature prop.
“Even when people run into me in person, they shout ‘Nanku lobhuti wamaphinifa’ [Here is the man who wears pinafores].
“It started out as a character but then it developed into a brand.”
TikTok star’s videos make SA laugh
Tshingana said his TikTok look was inspired by domestic workers, taxi drivers and people who were often uncelebrated.
“My love for amaphinifa is actually inspired by the uniform housekeepers wear.
“That uniform is such an iconic thing because it reminds me of the women who sacrifice so much and the challenges they go through in silence, all in the name of ensuring someone else’s family has a better life.”
He said domestic workers needed to be appreciated more.
“I have always felt they are not represented enough on social media because everyone wants the glamorous life but nobody talks about the sacrifices made to get to that glamorous life.
“So I started wearing them as a symbol of representation.”
After realising pinafores were an “in-thing”, Tshingana seized the opportunity to sell them.
“I have noted that the uniform has now evolved, becoming wearable at malls, oomakoti are wearing them at home, they have become fashionable and very versatile. And I am here for it.”
Even though his online shopping store has already been set up, it will be officially opened on May 6.
