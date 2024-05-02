DJ Tira increases reward for return of his stolen hard drives to R25,000

DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE that while he had opened a criminal case, he had come to terms with not getting the equipment back, but desperately wanted the hard drives.

Tira increased the reward of R20,000 to R25,000 for anyone who comes forward with information “that leads to the successful recovery of the studio equipment”.

“Someone broke into my studio and stole all my equipment. So wherever they are, they probably sold it, but why did they take the hard drives? I really want them back.

“I'm thinking maybe if they see I am willing to give them R25,000 they may come forward with the hard drives at least. I will buy new equipment and build a new studio. But if I do not get the hard drives, I will still start from scratch. I just want to make all means to get those hard drives back.”