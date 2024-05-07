Police have arrested a bodyguard in connection with the theft of a R500,000 ring.
The man allegedly stole the ring from American promoter Gregory Wings, organiser of a failed Burna Boy concert.
News of the stolen ring went viral on social media last week.
“I feel my trust has been betrayed after my wedding ring vanished. He tried to use tactics of extortion and blackmail but justice has prevailed, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Sandton police station,” Gregory told TshisaLIVE.
Sources close to Gregory said the man allegedly attempted to extort money from him with men who introduced themselves as police officers.
"[The man] came to Gregory's house to extort money,” a source alleged, “but later in the evening, as he was about to meet Gregory, the undercover police were in place, only to find [the man] was wanted for allegedly stealing a watch from a politician in Cape Town.”
Gregory Wings feels ‘betrayed’ after bodyguard allegedly steals R500K diamond ring
‘My wedding ring vanished’
Image: Supplied
Police have arrested a bodyguard in connection with the theft of a R500,000 ring.
The man allegedly stole the ring from American promoter Gregory Wings, organiser of a failed Burna Boy concert.
News of the stolen ring went viral on social media last week.
“I feel my trust has been betrayed after my wedding ring vanished. He tried to use tactics of extortion and blackmail but justice has prevailed, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Sandton police station,” Gregory told TshisaLIVE.
Sources close to Gregory said the man allegedly attempted to extort money from him with men who introduced themselves as police officers.
"[The man] came to Gregory's house to extort money,” a source alleged, “but later in the evening, as he was about to meet Gregory, the undercover police were in place, only to find [the man] was wanted for allegedly stealing a watch from a politician in Cape Town.”
Burna Boy concert cancelled over R10m fraud allegation
Another source said: “The arrest happened in Sandton. He is in the holding cells at Sandton police station. Gregory feels betrayed. He felt they were brothers.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the report.
“A 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of theft.”
TshisaLIVE contacted Gregory's lawyer Calvin Maile, who said: “We know about the ring that was stolen. I've been out of town and will meet the client today [Tuesday] to follow up on the case.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos