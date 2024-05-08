Bookings are now open for the 50th edition of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, with hundreds of shows to choose from its curated and fringe programmes over the 10-day showcase.
Continuing its swap to digital, all 173 productions featured on the festival’s website can be navigated by genre, daily showtimes or in calendar view.
The selection includes comedic acts from Rob Van Vuuren and Dalin Oliver, Afro-soul jazz by Mandisi Dyantis, unbelievable magic tricks with Stuart Lightbody, Conrad Koch’s comedy ventriloquism and East London thespian Sonwa Sakuba’s reappraisal of Sarafina!
Running from June 20-30, ticket prices range from R30 to R175.
NAF artistic director Rucera Seethal said audiences and artists alike could expect a top-notch experience.
Seethal said: “Those who come to the festival will see the works across the curated programme and the fringe programme are bound to provoke, inspire, be a moment of reflection on where we’re at as a society, and be in conversation with the current moment.
“We are only a few weeks away.It’s very exciting.
“Of course, the team has been putting in lots of hours.
“It’s really great to see the programme coming together.
“It’s the 50th year, so it’s a big one. We are all really looking forward to it.”
Book now for 50th edition of the extraordinary National Arts Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
Blend of old and new as National Arts Festival turns 50
Dr Alan Parker, who has been part of the NAF for 20 years, will be bringing two works to the 2024 edition; a dance piece with Gerard Bester, Sometimes I have to lean in... on the Curated Programme, and Fallen (and I can’t get up) on the Fringe.
Parker, a senior lecturer in Rhodes University’s drama department, is a choreographer, dramaturge, teacher and researcher. He holds a PhD in live art, interdisciplinary and public art from the University of Cape Town.
Parker said: “I was quite surprised when I realised it was my 20th Fest.
“My first was as a third-year student at Rhodes in 2004 and I’ve been at every festival since, even when I left Makhanda and moved to Cape Town with my husband [Gavin Krastin, an award-winning performance artist and 2021 Standard Bank Young Artist].”
Theatre tour bringing storytelling magic to Eastern Cape schools
Parker has been involved in the NAF in a variety of roles for 18 years.
“Gavin and I always say that at every festival there is always that one production that is incredibly meaningful.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a year where nothing moved me.
“Some of the most life-changing things I’ve seen have been at the festival in various ways.
“Every year has a gem, and that gem is different for everybody.
“What has remained is that NAF still has a diverse range of offerings.
“I love that you can shift from lighthearted comedy, to avant-garde performances to Shakespeare all in one day.
“You get this crosshatch of different kinds of making which is quite unusual.
“There’s something lovely about how NAF makes space for work that is more experimental or transgressive but also work that has mass appeal or is very lighthearted and entertaining.
“Its theatre from young up-and-coming artists but also leaders and cultural icons of the SA landscape.
“Yes, it has gotten smaller over the last 20 years, especially post-Covid-19, but even so, there is such a diverse offering.”
Comedy couple ready to raise a laugh with latest skits
Fleur du Cap and Safta-nominated actor Kim Blanché Adonis, 28, from Cape Town, will be performing the award-winning one-woman show, My Fellow South Africans, for its first fringe run at the NAF.
Adonis said: “NAF is one of the greatest opportunities for artists, new and seasoned, to share stories and experiences.
“It is special because of its inclusivity and diversity in genre and language.
“This year, in particular, should be interesting and inspiring given the significance of the 50th.
“We have an overwhelming amount of talent in our country, which is largely undervalued.
“NAF is a great opportunity for audiences to be exposed to rising talent too.
“It’s so important for these artists to refine their craft and voice and NAF is the best place to do so.
“I’m looking forward to engaging with other artists, finding inspiration and doing work that I’m really proud of.”
