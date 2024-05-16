From R300k to R100k - Here's how much #BBM stars have been cashing in from fans

While these reality TV stars did not win the big R2m prize from their stint on Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha, they have been cashing cheques and scoring big opportunities in the entertainment space.
Yolanda
Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai recently hosted a meet and greet session at Mythos, Johannesburg, where she was gifted “cool clothes, trendy boots, a new iPhone, a MacBook” and R102,000, among other things.
“Yolifires really blew me away with their amazing gifts. I’m grateful and don’t know how to thank them enough. Yolifires your generosity means a lot to me and fills my heart with love. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I also extend a heartfelt thank you to Nostimo,” she wrote.
The 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo also launched her own podcast after leaving the Big Brother house.
Yolanda
Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai recently hosted a meet and greet session at Mythos, Johannesburg, where she was gifted “cool clothes, trendy boots, a new iPhone, a MacBook” and R102,000, among other things.
“Yolifires really blew me away with their amazing gifts. I’m grateful and don’t know how to thank them enough. Yolifires your generosity means a lot to me and fills my heart with love. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I also extend a heartfelt thank you to Nostimo,” she wrote.
The 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo also launched her own podcast after leaving the Big Brother house.
Liema
Liyema “Liema” Phantsi garnered a huge following that has allowed her to pursue a career in acting and music.
Two weeks before the Big Brother Mzansi finale the 22-year-old from Qonce left the competition with R250,000. Her fans have also sent her monetary donations, increasing the amount to R300,000.
Liema told TshisaLIVE she plans to invest the money in her budding career.
“Until today I still can't believe there's such love, but I'm super grateful to my fans who love me for who I am. I plan to invest in my music and some other business ventures.”
Mishack 'Mich' Mazibuko
Mich is a 23-year-old student and content creator based in Midrand but originally from Mpumalanga.
He has been hard at work as a DJ since his eviction from the Big Brother house and there's more in the pipeline.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mich said he was going to auditions and had bagged a gig with DStv, among others.
His fans have sent him monetary donations — a R50,000 cheque and R25,000 in cash. Mich also got R48,000 from his homecoming event ticket sales.
“They are proud of me. I keep on pushing so much work. When I got out of the house I didn't focus on donations. I focused on work because I listen to Bonang a lot. God has been good. When I was sick they gifted me with [R]5,000 and flowers. My fan-base makes a huge difference when they pull up. I'm grateful for each one of them.”
Zintle 'Zee' Mofokeng
The fans of 25-year-old club hostess Zee from the Vaal went live on Instagram when unwrapping her gifts from her fans.
The reality TV star got a Lenovo laptop, a camera and bags, among other things. In the video Zee revealed a R100,000 cheque from her fans.
Since winning Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala received R1.8m from the show and still gets spoils and monetary donations from her supporters.
Khosi recently thanked her supporters, whom she calls Khosireigns, for sponsoring her trips in and beyond the borders of Mzansi.
“I can’t believe I’ve been to five different countries since leaving Biggie’s house without spending a cent out of my pocket,” she wrote.
Kgosi has also received shoes, bags and all-expenses-paid spa dates from her fans, as well as a night's stay at the luxurious DaVinci Hotel in Sandton.
This is apart from the R50,000 she's received from her fans.
