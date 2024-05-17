Makhadzi, Focalistic, Tyler ICU and Tyla nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards

Tyla, Focalistic, Tyler ICU and Makhadzi are nominated for the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Makhadzi and Tyler ICU are up for Best New International Act, Tyla and Focalistic are nominated for Best International Act and Tyla’s Water is up for Viewer’s Choice Award.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:
Album of the year
Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Best male R&B/pop artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
Best group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, America Has a Problem (Remix)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, Don’t Play With It (Remix)
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Everybody
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Best new artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
Video of the year
Doja Cat, Agora Hills
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, All My Life
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos
Drake feat. J. Cole, First Person Shooter
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good
Victoria Monét, On My Mama
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar,Award All of the Glory
Kirk Franklin, All Things
Halle Bailey, Angel
CeCe Winans, Come Jesus Come
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, God Problems
Tems, Me & U
Kirk Franklin, Try Love
Viewer’s choice award
Doja Cat, Agora Hills
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, All My Life
Gunna, Fukumean
Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me
Muni Long, Made for Me
Victoria Monét, On My Mama
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, Sensational
