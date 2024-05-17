Entertainment

Makhadzi, Focalistic, Tyler ICU and Tyla nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards

17 May 2024
Limpopo-born music sensation Makhadzi has been nominated for a BET.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Tyla, Focalistic, Tyler ICU and Makhadzi are nominated for the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Makhadzi and Tyler ICU are up for Best New International Act, Tyla and Focalistic are nominated for Best International Act and Tyla’s Water is up for Viewer’s Choice Award.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:

Album of the year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II                                                                    

Killer Mike, Michael

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best male R&B/pop artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Best group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, America Has a Problem (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos

 ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Everybody

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy

Best female hip-hop artist    

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best male hip-hop artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Best new artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

Video of the year      

Doja Cat, Agora Hills

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), Barbie World

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos

Drake feat. J. Cole, First Person Shooter

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, Good Good

Victoria Monét, On My Mama

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, Rich Baby Daddy

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YoungStars Award   

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

