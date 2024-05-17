Sibongokuhle Nkosi has joined the cast of Muvhango.
The actress, popularly known for her stint on etv's Durban Gen, was recently spotted in the corridors of Muvhango's set this week.
Sibongokuhle is will play a model, Raven.
Sources at the Henley studios suggested she has started on the set of the Tshivenda soapie. “She's frequently on set and has adopted the Muvhango set tradition and moulded well with her peers on set,” they said.
Sibongokuhle's fans reacted to the news that she has joined the soapie on social media. “Now, this is interesting, she'll kill it for Muvhango,” one wrote.
“I always wondered where she went to, at least she's still in the country,” said another.
Sibongokuhle Nkosi excited about a new challenge as she joins cast of 'Muvhango'
“I'm looking forward to the new challenge and am willing to learn a lot about the Venda tradition.”
Image: Instagram/ Sibongokuhle Nkosi
Sibongokuhle Nkosi has joined the cast of Muvhango.
The actress, popularly known for her stint on etv's Durban Gen, was recently spotted in the corridors of Muvhango's set this week.
Sibongokuhle is will play a model, Raven.
Sources at the Henley studios suggested she has started on the set of the Tshivenda soapie. “She's frequently on set and has adopted the Muvhango set tradition and moulded well with her peers on set,” they said.
Sibongokuhle's fans reacted to the news that she has joined the soapie on social media. “Now, this is interesting, she'll kill it for Muvhango,” one wrote.
“I always wondered where she went to, at least she's still in the country,” said another.
Two Eastern Cape actors star in new film, ‘Entabeni’
Sibongokuhle confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
“I only started shooting on Wednesday, I'm looking forward to the new challenge and willing to learn a lot about the Venda tradition,” she said.
Meanwhile, the soapie also added Aubrey Mmakola as Nkele’s (Mudi Mudau) brother, Tshililo Netshitangane to the cast. Mmakola’s character is a spoilt rich child who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos