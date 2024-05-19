'I'm sick and tired' — Leon Schuster slams death hoax

Amid a surge in false celebrity death claims, Leon Schuster has set the record straight about his wellbeing after being the victim of a death hoax.

The popular comedian and filmmaker recently revealed to TshisaLIVE he had undergone two back surgeries and was due to undergo more surgery to have “other repair work done in problematic areas”.

While his fans have sent him messages of support, others have sparked rumours of him being dead.

Leon took to his Facebook timeline to dispel the rumours.

“I hear I'm dead again. What crazy head posts stuff like this? I will kick him there where he will never be able to have children again. It's not nice when your people call you and say 'I'm so happy to hear your voice. 'I'm a Cheetah, a cat, and this is the sixth time this has happened. Luckily a cat has nine lives, so at least I have three left!” he wrote.

“Thank you for your enquiries and for your concern and love — these are true friends. Your love is etched on the table of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you and Thank you Dear Jesus that my life is in Your hands!”

Leon shared a video with fellow actor and friend Alfred Ntombela jokingly reacting to the rumours.

“I'm sick and tired of hearing over social media saying we are dead. I will let our fans know. Please tell your friends or whoever is next to you we are not dead,” he said.

Watch the video below: