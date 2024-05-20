WATCH | Prince Kaybee responds to claims he 'stole' Idols SA contestant's song

Prince Kaybee took to his X timeline to dispute the claims, saying: “I spend hours making my own music every chance I get.”
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee
Prince Kaybee has dismissed claims that he stole a song from Idols SA season 13 contestant Botlhale Phora.
The singer recently took to his Facebook timeline claiming to have sent a song titled Ready to the DJ and producer on email, TikTok and Messenger in 2021.
Botlhale alleged that Prince Kaybee recreated his song and that he was blocked by Kaybee when he asked to be part of it.
“I'm not going to keep quiet because you are 'big' and a lot of people fear facing people who are at the top. If we do not stop you guys now this will be a continuous thing to young and upcoming artists,” he said.
Prince Kaybee took to his X timeline to dispute the claims, saying: “I spend hours making my own music every chance I get.”
Kaybee said the singer's allegations were not true as he's never received any communication from him.
“I don’t know him, I have never received or replicated his song and I do not use that email address because I have a personal email. To address the songs, we can all hear they are two different songs, in different keys, and don’t even share similar chord progressions, so to say I stole the song is reaching really,” he wrote.
“Yes, you might argue he thought of me when he did the song, hence it emphasises my approach and energy in making songs maybe, but that's still a long shot. The song in question was produced from the same template I used to do Charlotte, that's why it's the same chord progression as other songs in the same key or different. Apologies for my approach but we say a lot of things when angry and that's exactly how I felt.”
