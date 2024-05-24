Benni McCarthy and his wife Stacey have marked a milestone in their marriage.
The couple, who met during the filming of a Nike advertisement in Edinburgh in 2008 and married in May 2014 in Scotland, are still happily together.
Taking to social media, the lovebirds professed their love for each other when celebrating their anniversary.
"Happy 10th anniversary my love Stacey. Love you."
Benni McCarthy and his wife celebrate their 10th anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Benni McCarthy/Instagram
Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie also recently marked a milestone in their marriage.
The two celebrated 1,000 days of their marriage.
"Shadani guys. As soon as humanly possible. Don't waste time! Kumnandi La! 1.000 days of marriage to my everything. I love this man, please!"
