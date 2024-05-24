Socialite Tebogo Ramokgadi has ventured into the beauty industry.
Tebogo has partnered with Americans Britney Wings and Gregory Wings, and others, on what he promises will be the biggest hair and wig-selling company in Africa.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE ,Tebogo said Dollhouse will launch together with other businesses in June.
“From 100% Brazilian hair to Vietnamese hair and many other natural hairs. Ranging from R8,000 to R20,000 to the most expensive, longest inches, going for R30,000,” he said.
“Britney, who already is selling hair in America, has introduced new authentic hair in South Africa and everyone on social media and every woman will want to buy and own at least one or two.
“We are looking at launching hair products soon. The hair business is worth billions of dollars across the world and we are part of this world. We are also looking at selling in countries such Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and others,” he said.
“Britney is an expert when it comes to hair. Whatever she touches sells. We are also doing masterclasses and bringing in top US hairstylists on the day.
“We might even do a hair festival in 2025. Our mission is to take over Africa, together with American mogul Gregory Wings, who already is a success story coming from Las Vegas.”
Reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi ventures into hair business
Image: Instagram/ Tebogo Ramokgadi
