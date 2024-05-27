Lira, real name Lerato Molapo, received cheers and applause recently when performing her hit songs Feel Good and Ixesha in the garden of her home for family, friends and industry peers.
“This is where we are now. It’s surreal. The return of Lira and The Baseline Fest and celebrating Africa Day. It will be my first performance with a live band after having a stroke in March 2022. This is a milestone for me and I’m thrilled.”
'It was magic' — Lira reflects on her musical comeback
Entertainment
Image: Masi Losi
May 25 marked Lira's return to the big stage after suffering a stroke in 2022.
The singer returned to the spotlight at The Baseline Fest at Constitution Hill on Saturday.
Lira took to her timeline on Monday reflecting on the event with the caption: “It was magic.”
Watch the video below:
