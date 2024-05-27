Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a fuel-efficient vehicle with plenty of space for a first-time buyer. They also look at bakkies from Isuzu, Ford and VW and advise a viewer on whether he should keep or flog his Mercedes-Benz C200.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
