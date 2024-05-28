Entertainment

WATCH | Joyce Skefu on confronting her mental health after stroke

28 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Actress Joyce Skefu suffered a miild stroke in 2022.
Image: Instagram/Joyce Skefu

Joyce Skefu has opened up about how suffering a mild stroke in March 2022 impacted her mental health.

The actress, who has been recounting how scary a stroke diagnosis can be, took to her timeline on Monday to share her story.

Joyce said she spent days fearing to go back to bed again.

"I want to address the issue of mental health. The way my stroke happened shocked me. I was so scared to sleep and I needed to sleep so my nervous system could relax. I could not sleep. Actually, I did not want to sleep," she said.

"It was so frightening. It was not easy for me."

Joyce said she cried to God and prayed for healing.

Previously reflecting on the stroke, Joyce revealed she woke at 4am needing to go to the toilet and found she “couldn't walk” and couldn't get herself out of bed.

She recalled throwing herself on the floor and watching half her body “die slowly”. 

“It was traumatising. I crawled on one side to go to the toilet. It was scary.”

Joyce said she was grateful to God for her deliverance.

“He fought for me. He kept lifting the standard against stroke. Stroke is cruel, is mean. I came a long way. First and foremost, there was no sign at all.” 

