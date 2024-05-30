WATCH | Opera singer Innocent Masuku wows judges in 'Britain's Got Talent' semifinals
Opera singer Innocent Masuku continues to blow judges away on the hit TV show Britain's Got Talent.
Mzansi is beaming with pride after he gave another stellar performance in which he showed off his vocal ability.
Innocent sang Hans Zimmer's Now We Are Free in the semifinals of the competition.
Watch his performance of Luciano Pavarotti's Caruso:
Innocent does not only have judges captivated by his talent. Back home he has sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa singing his praises for flying the country's flag high on the show.
“South African creatives continue to raise the country’s flag high around the world. I congratulate Innocent on his sterling performance in Britain’s Got Talent. All the best as you proceed in the competition!” Kodwa wrote on X.