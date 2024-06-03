Entertainment

Danny K shuts down plastic surgery claims, says he feels good about himself at 46

03 June 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Singer Danny K responds to critics.
Singer Danny K responds to critics.
Image: Instagram/ Danny K

Danny K has set the record straight on claims he's undergone plastic surgery and Botox. 

After the singer shared a video of himself on TikTok taking aim at comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, he was met with several accusations that he has had Botox injections.

Shutting down the claims, Danny K said he is happy with the way that he looks as a 46-year-old and did not get any cosmetic surgery done.

“A commentary of my appearance accusing me of the biggest bullsh*t of Botox, [and] plastic surgery — all of which if I did have, who the bloody hell cares. People use filters on this platform. People put makeup on for hours, all to try to make themselves a little younger, more attractive, make themselves feel a little better about themselves,” he said.

“After three decades in this business, having good and bad, this photo is 27 years different from that. Who the hell looks the same after 27 years? I am turning 47 this year and I feel good about myself, and so should you.”

Cleft surgeries by top volunteer team give smiles to 22 patients

Twenty children and two adults have a reason to smile after receiving life-changing cleft lip and palate surgery performed by Operation Smile SA in ...
News
7 months ago
