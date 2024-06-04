Luthando “LootLove” Shosha is back on air after being unscheduled for her affiliation with political rallies during the elections campaign.
She allegedly attended an ANC Siyanqoba rally.
A statement shared with TshisaLIVE confirmed the report but was evasive on details.
“The SABC is not at liberty to go into the details of the matter concerning the individual, except to say that hosting political rallies and/or public association with political parties goes against the SABC's editorial policy, which is a public document.”
LootLove returned to the station two months ago, co-hosting Metro FM's Afternoon Drive Show with Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe.
On speculation about Lamiez Holworthy also being suspended from the station, the SABC said: “She is not on suspension or unscheduled for any matter.”
Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha back on air after suspension from Metro FM
'Hosting of political rallies and/or public association with political parties goes against the SABC's editorial policy' — SABC
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
