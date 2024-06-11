WATCH | DJ Zinhle surprises her hubby Mörda with a vintage ride

Zinhle and Mörda moved in together after taking their relationship to the next level.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Mörda is riding into 37 in style, thanks to his wife DJ Zinhle.
DJ Zinhle went all out for the DJ and producer's birthday celebrations, surprising him with a candy apple red 1965 AC Cobra.
Mörda took to his Instagram timeline on Monday to share footage from his cowboy-themed birthday party and showcased his new set of wheels.
“Thank you for the birthday wishes. I love my wife,” he captioned the post.
Watch the video below:
Zinhle and Mörda moved in together after taking their relationship to the next level.
In episode 1 of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected season 2, which aired in August, Zinhle revealed she accepted Mörda's proposal.
“Bongani and his family came to my family home to negotiate my bride price and we decided it should be a small thing with just family and Bongani's family,” she said.
“I never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it. I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do. I'm excited to be his wife. I'm excited to try something I never thought would happen for me,” she said.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mörda gushed over his relationship with Zinhle and how they gelled together.
“She's grateful about this marriage thing and she is in a happy space and I'm in a happy space. We support each other. It's organic. We are not forcing things. I learn every day to be a better husband.”
