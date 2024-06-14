Singer Boohle has released her third studio album titled Umhlobo.
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Buhlebevangeli Hlengiwe Manyathi, is known for her hit songs such as Hamba Wena, Hamba Nobani, Ndizijongile and many more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Boohle said she went all out with the 11-track album and the message behind the album is about strength, knowing yourself, appreciation and love.
“I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of this album, and I can't wait for my fans to experience the music. Mhlobo Wami and Nakindaba Zakho are just the beginning of what I have in store and I hope they resonate with listeners on a deep level,” she said.
Boohle's newest album symbolises strength, appreciation and love
'I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of this album.'
Image: Instagram/ Boohle
DJ Deep London’s ‘Hamba Wena’ a smash-hit on digital platforms
Boohle said it's about looking back from where she started and appreciating each moment.
“It’s really some sort of a back to back for me. I had been quiet for a while and now we’re back with a bang. More is definitely coming, I have some other projects coming up that aren’t related to music and I’ll let everyone know in good time.”
The 25-year-old star says she's preparing for an international tour.
“We have a European tour coming up, already started in Birmingham. Later this month I'm heading to Maputo and people should check my social media pages to find out where I’m at.”
