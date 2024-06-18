Radio 2000's DJ Sbu hasn't ruled out the chance of getting into a recording studio with DJ Cleo again.
DJ Sbu and DJ Cleo's working relationship goes back to the early 2000s with their introduction of Mzekezeke into the music world, which gave birth to the late kwaito star Brown Dash as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
After the release of Brown Dash's debut Puff N Pass album, their working relationship allegedly went sour.
Eskhaleni's boss DJ Cleo had social media tongues wagging when he was among the guests who played at DJ Sbu's SA podcast and Music Festival at Emperors Palace on Saturday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu said everyone who was at the event had something to contribute to the betterment of the entertainment industry.
“The event has proven a lot of people are starting or aspiring to be podcasters. As a radio DJ and podcaster I felt I had to host such an event to educate and empower the youth on doing podcast shows,” he said.
With DJ Sbu gearing to make a musical comeback, he said he is open to working with DJ Cleo.
“DJ Cleo is my brother, and we created good music together, I wouldn't rule out the possibility of doing music with him again. Recently that's the question a lot of people have asked me, if we'd go back in the studio to work on music again. He is super-talented.”
The two DJs are working as colleagues after both joining Radio 2000 two months ago.
DJ Cleo wasn't available for comment.
DJ Sbu not ruling out the possibility of making music with DJ Cleo again
‘He is my brother and we created good music together’
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sbu
