Gqom producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin continues his international journey as he jets off for his US tour.
Last month the iPlan hitmaker was on a three-week tour in the UK and got into the Defected Records studios to give his South African taste to the global market.
The DJ, fondly known as “Magic Hands”, will kick off his US tour on June 22 at Shisanyama US, in Linden, New Jersey. Then he moves on to Afrohouse In The Garden, Washington DC, on June 23, Afrohouse Sunsets in Houston, Texas, and Afro Sunday Brunch in Dallas on June 30.
Dlala Thukzin prepares for his US tour
Image: Instagram/ Dlala Thukzin
Dlala Thukzin getting ready to jet to the UK
Thukzin said he is looking forward to his US tour. “Music is taking me to places I could never imagine being in. This year I was in Ireland, last month in the UK, and now I'm getting ready to take my craft to America, the power of letting my music do the talking for me”, he said.
“We have a good and healthy relationship between Defected Records and Dlala Records. It’s a working relationship where we’re trying to merge brands and bring about collaborations.
“Did we record something in the UK? Let’s wait and see if there’s going to be any record released, that’s the best way for us to find out. Let’s just say we met a few good musicians in the UK and they shall prevail in the music that may be released if there was any recorded.”
