'People must respect her and let her rest in peace' — Vusi Nova on Zahara's furniture reportedly being sold

Afro pop singer Vusi Nova says he is heartbroken over the sale of the late singer Zahara’s belongings.

Sunday World recently reported that Zahara's luxury furniture was being sold to the highest bidder. The family have allegedly been circulating pictures of her household items on WhatsApp with price tags.

Zahara's best friend, Vusi Nova, told TshisaLIVE he was part of the Loliwe hitmaker's family and would continue to assist in whatever way he could.

“It is untrue that the family is selling the furniture and awards, I mean who'll buy those family treasures (awards) and how will they be sold? No, people must respect her and let her rest in peace,” he said.

“It's difficult, but it's what it is ... with regards to the house, we tried to keep it but it was costly just to maintain it and so we just had to let it go. Our relationship day-to-day, I'm always there for them. I've been assisting them and will continue doing that.”