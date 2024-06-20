Jazz legend Hotstix pleads for new arts & culture minister 'to do better'

As the nation awaits the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, legendary jazz artist Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse has urged whoever is appointed minister of sport, arts and culture to be visible and work in the interests of the industry.

Hotstix believes artists do not want to engage on serious industry problems.

“There has been a checkered relationship between ministers and artists. Some ministers come into the portfolio and easily relate to it, but for others it's just lip service. It's sad to see a minister not knowing what he is doing — such as our past minister. One couldn't understand what his position was,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Hotstix was referring to Zizi Kodwa, who resigned this month soon after he was charged in relation to bribes of more than R1.6m he is alleged to have received from JSE-listed tech company EOH. The bribes were allegedly paid by former EOH Group executive Jehan Mackay between February 2014 and April 2015 when Kodwa was spokesperson for the ANC.

At the time, EOH Group had several tenders with the City of Johannesburg and, according to the commission into state capture, the payments could have been for Kodwa to influence more tenders in EOH's favour.

Hotstix, the Burn Out hit maker, believes artists should be visible in and out of the industry, to improve their lives.

“When we are successful we forget that we belong to a community, and when things go wrong we speak out on unity, especially the young ones. When we invite them to industry workshops they have excuses that such things are for the elderly — not for them. They forget that this lifestyle is short-lived and requires people to be committed,” said Hotstix.

During Covid-19, Hotstix was left fuming at his apparent rejection.

His manager, Martin Myers, said he had applied for funding for Mabuse and his nine-member band after the cancellation of several gigs, including the Kimberley Jazz Festival, which had been scheduled for April and would have earned them R98,000.

In 2016, the previous minister, Nathi Mthethwa, had to pause during his speech at the memorial for musician Mandoza after he was interrupted by the crowd.

They were expressing their dissatisfaction with the ministry. His speech was barely audible.

Earlier this year, Kodwa found himself embroiled in a court battle with the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) and the South African Roadies Association.