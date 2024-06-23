Zanele Mbokazi couldn't hold back her tears while the pastor, gospel singers, congregants and family members prayed for her on Sunday at GNF church in Durban.
This event was organised by gospel singers led by Ga Ndlel after Crown Gospel Awards founder and radio personality Zanele was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Award-winning singer Dumi Kokstad was one of the artists who performed.
Pastor Sandile Msimanga delivered a powerful sermon.
Zanele Mbokazi tears up at prayer session held in her honour
Image: Sandile Makhoba
