Zanele Mbokazi tears up at prayer session held in her honour

23 June 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule and Zanele Mbokazi.
Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule and Zanele Mbokazi.
Image: Sandile Makhoba

Zanele Mbokazi couldn't hold back her tears while the pastor, gospel singers, congregants and family members prayed for her on Sunday at GNF church in Durban.

This event was organised by gospel singers led by Ga Ndlel after Crown Gospel Awards founder and radio personality Zanele was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Award-winning singer Dumi Kokstad was one of the artists who performed.

Pastor Sandile Msimanga delivered a powerful sermon.

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.
Image: Sandile Makhoba
Left Nduduzo Khowa (Raphael on Uzalo) left Xhivum Zungu (Mkhokha).
Left Nduduzo Khowa (Raphael on Uzalo) left Xhivum Zungu (Mkhokha).
Image: Sandile Makhoba
