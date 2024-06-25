Here’s why Phindile Gwala attended the MK Party swearing-in ceremony
Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala has lifted the lid on her attendance of the uMkhonto we Sizwe MPs' swearing-in ceremony.
This after Phindile shot up trends lists on Tuesday when pictures of her at the National Assembly went viral on social media.
Phindile’s management shared a statement shedding light on her attendance.
“We would like to issue a clarification regarding recent speculations and assumptions. Actress Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni, a member of the MK Party and close friend and spiritual mother, to a swearing-in ceremony as a gesture of support.
“However, it has come to our attention that some individuals have misconstrued this as her own swearing in as a member of parliament. We would like to categorically state that Phindile Gwala was not the individual being sworn in at the ceremony. While we appreciate the interest and support, we kindly request that this clarification be noted to avoid any further misunderstandings.”
Phindile’s name does not appear on the list of uMkhonto we Sizwe’s parliamentarians seen by TshisaLIVE.
A source told TshisaLIVE the actress wasn't situated in the parliament chambers.
“This woman was there to support her mother, and we knew her appearance would send volumes on social media. We can't tell what the future holds, maybe things might turn in her favour to join the party,” said the source.
A staunch member of the MK Party, Moyo Siphiwe Emacous, dispelled speculation that she was joining the political party.
“Clarity regarding the presence of Ms P Gwala at the National Assembly. The statement is intended to clarify the presence of Ms Phindile Gwala at swearing in the MK Party delegation at National Assembly, 25 June 2024. Miss Gwala was in attendance as a daughter of honourable member Mtsweni, who is her mother,” he wrote.
TshisaLIVE's efforts to reach the party's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Phindile were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.