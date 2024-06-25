Here’s why Phindile Gwala attended the MK Party swearing-in ceremony

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala has lifted the lid on her attendance of the uMkhonto we Sizwe MPs' swearing-in ceremony.

This after Phindile shot up trends lists on Tuesday when pictures of her at the National Assembly went viral on social media.

Phindile’s management shared a statement shedding light on her attendance.

“We would like to issue a clarification regarding recent speculations and assumptions. Actress Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni, a member of the MK Party and close friend and spiritual mother, to a swearing-in ceremony as a gesture of support.

“However, it has come to our attention that some individuals have misconstrued this as her own swearing in as a member of parliament. We would like to categorically state that Phindile Gwala was not the individual being sworn in at the ceremony. While we appreciate the interest and support, we kindly request that this clarification be noted to avoid any further misunderstandings.”