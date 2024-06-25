Celebrity child star and social media influencer Kairo Forbes has been nominated in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The daughter of renowned DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle and the late multi award-winning rapper AKA Forbes got the nod in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category of the 45th awards which will premiere on July 17 at 3pm on NickToons on DStv.
Kairo joins the likes of Tyla from South Africa and globally recognised stars such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James.
The young mogul in the making has her own jewellery line and is considered one of South Africa’s most bankable children.
Kairo Forbes gets a nod at the 45th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Image: Twitter
The eight-year-old social media influencer is a brand in her own right, boasting more than 1.5-million followers on Instagram after she secured a verified badge before her fourth birthday.
“The vibrancy and ingenuity of African talent continues to shine on the global stage,” said Dillon Khan, vice president of Paramount Africa for Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon & Creative Services.
“The 2024 Nickelodeon KCA nominations are a testament to our continent's exceptional creativity and we’re immensely proud to showcase these African creators globally.”
