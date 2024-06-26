Florence Masebe has bid farewell to SABC1's Skeem Saam.
In early February, the actress temporarily replaced Harriet Manamela as Meikie Maputla on the weekday series in season 12 due “unforeseen circumstances”.
Florence received applause from viewers for her delivery of the Meikie character, a feisty businesswoman who is very protective of her children and always ready to challenge anything that threatens the wellbeing of her family.
The actress took to her timeline before wrapping up her scenes to express her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the show.
“It's almost time to say goodbye to the Turfloop bunch. Thank you for the beautiful ride. See you on the next. Ndi a livhuwa. Aa!”
Florence Masebe bids ‘Skeem Saam’ farewell
Journalist
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram
