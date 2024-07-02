Entertainment

Makhadzi reveals she borrowed money from ‘mashonisa’ to attend BET Awards

‘I’m going through a lot. It’s not a secret’

02 July 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Makhadzi attends the BET International Nominee welcome event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on June 28 2024.
Image: Natasha Campos

Makhadzi revealed she loaned money to attend the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

The Limpopo-born singer won the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act award, beating fellow South African Tyler ICU and global artists.

Ahead of the awards show, Makhadzi shared a prayer during her sit down on Podcast and Chill, where she revealed she borrowed money to pay for the travel expenses. 

In December Sunday World reported the singer allegedly owed the South African Revenue Service (SARS) R6.6m, which was later decreased to R2.7m thanks to a tax consultant. 

Makhadzi confirmed the report, saying she was trying to pay off the debt.

"I'm going through a lot. It's not a secret.Every money I get monthly I'm paying SARS so I end up not having money for myself," she said. 

"So for me to travel I have to go to mashonisa [loan sharks]. They [my team] have to borrow money for me so I can fly business class because I have to be the superstar that I am. Because I believe in myself and my career I'm like, let me do everything and go there."

